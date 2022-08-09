Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the release of N19.3m for the immediate payment of scholarship allowances to 59 indigent students that gained admission into law schools.

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, Mallam Bala Isa made this known on Tuesday in Maiduguri while addressing newsmen.

Bala said the scholarship was for the 2021/2022 academic year.

“This is part of His Excellency’s commitment in assisting the educational sector and in assisting students of Borno at all levels of education.

“We are grateful to His Excellency for this support and we believe that the students will put in their best in order to make Borno proud,” Isa said. (NAN)