Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State Government has finally cleared its doubt about the management of the COVID-19 index case and the eventual death of the first patient of the novel virus on April 18.

Scores of residents have criticised the management of the first COVID-19 patient, a nurse who had no travel history, and his eventual death at a public hospital in Maiduguri.

Gov Babagana Zulum in a state broadcast on April 20 announced the constitution of an investigative committee to ascertain the circumstances leading to the emergence of the first COVID-19 patient and the roles of medical officials in the management of the case.

Presenting the report to the state governor, Chairman of the investigative committee, Prof. Isa Matte disclosed that the team invited all persons relevant to the index case for interaction.

He said the committee also visited Pulka town, some 97 kilometres southeast of Maiduguri, where the deceased was first receiving treatment before he was referred to a public hospital in the state capital. He said the committee interacted with staff of Medecine Sans Frontiers (MSF) Spain or Doctors Without Borders’ managing the clinic as well as community leaders and stakeholders.

“From all the available evidence we received from serious investigations, it has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that Babagana Mohammad (the index case) died of COVID- 19,” the committee chairman disclosed.