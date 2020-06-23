The Borno Government says it has connected additional 5,000 residents to the state water treatment plant for potable water supply.

The state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, made this known while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the ministry in the last one year in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Goni said the beneficiaries were residents of Alhamduri area in Maiduguri metropolis, adding that there was a proposal to extend the supply to additional 5,500 households in the area.

The commissioner said that the evacuation of sludge and cleaning of two reservoirs in Maiduguri water treatment plant and training of 498 staff of the ministry, were some of his achievements in office.

“We also rehabilitated 305 boreholes in some Local Government Areas(LGAs)and supplied 16,000 litres of fuel every 10 days, to make the boreholes in some areas of Maiduguri metropolis and LGA functional,” Goni said.

He said that in spite of the customers’ slow response in settling their water bills, the ministry had recorded about 150 per cent increase in revenue.

Goni attributed the achievements to Gov. Babagana Zulum’s support to the ministry, calling for more public supports to enable the ministry provide potable water to residents of the state.

“We want to thank the governor for his gracious support and direction.

“We also thank all stakeholders for the cooperation, understanding, commitment and sacrifice accorded us in the discharge of the mandate and responsibilities of the ministry,” Goni said. (NAN)