The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, who disclosed this to newsmen, said that the patients were discharged after testing negative to the virus twice.

Kadafur, who is also the Chairman, Committee on Response and Prevention of COVID-19, described the development as a huge success in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

He attributed the successes recorded so far, to the efforts of the taskforce committee and health workers, who put in their best within the past weeks in containing the pandemic.

He reiterated the commitment of the government toward improving the welfare of the frontline workers who remained in the forefront in preventing the spread of the virus.

“The tremendous achievement made the state to record few cases in the past weeks.

“For those still at the Isolation centre, we promise to improve on their welfare and support them to recover fully,”he said.

Kadafur therefore, advised the people to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive protocols to mitigate and completely eradicate the virus in the state.

Also speaking, Prof. Ali Kwajafa, the Chairman, Borno Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), said that a total of 40 health workers tested positive for having contact with the first index case in the state, successfully recovered.

Kwajafa said that most of them developed mild and moderate symptoms of the virus while in the mandatory 21 days Isolation at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

He said that one Nurse died of the virus, while three other health personnel that were isolated in their homes were still being treated.

“The major challenge is stigmatsation in the communities and the belief that the disease did not exist in the state.

“This is why when you go round the city, you will see alot of people not wearing face masks,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) report that state reported 258 cases as at May 28.

The state also recorded 24 deaths. (NAN)