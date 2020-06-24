The Borno Government has developed a 25-year development plan to rebuild the state as it recovered from insurgency.

Dr Mairo Mandara, the Special Adviser to the governor and Coordinator for Sustainable Development, Partnership and Humanitarian Affairs, made this known while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Mandara said that in coming up with the plan, all stakeholders, including religious and traditional rulers, were involved.

She said that in translating the plan into action, Gov. Babagana Zulum has directed for a 10-year implementation plan.

“I can tell you that Borno is the only state in Nigeria that has a 25-year development plan and a 10-year implementation plan.

“We are looking at how to rebuild Borno within the SDGs and the African Union 2030 plan among others,” Mandara said.

She said that the people were focused on eight pillars, including human capital development, social reorientation, agriculture and maintaining a healthy citizenry.

She further said the state had already started moves to coordinate the international and local NGOs working numbering hundreds to ensure that they operate in collaboration with government and in its best interest.

“We have offered NGOs our children to take as interns but some of them are not employable.

”So, we are setting up system to train our children so that they can be employable in that respect,” the coordinator said.

She explained that analysis had been done on the potential of each local government in the state and establishment of data bank that would help officials in making informed decision on planning.

“We have also done assessment of our potential as investment hub (bordering three countries), and were about to do the Borno investment submit, if not for the COVID-19.

”But we have already sensitised international investors and local businessmen.

“The governor also had a round table with people in Abuja and has started a project called ‘back to Borno.

”We are asking the people to set up businesses in the state. We want all indigenes of Borno to at least do something,” Mandara said.

She added that the state had restrategised on how it would attend to displaced persons by not only giving them food but also some little capital to start a new life.

She said that NGOs were also assisting with trainings and starter packs.

According to her, Borno is not a failed state, “so, we must never be treated like Somalia or Afghanistan because we are not”. (NAN)