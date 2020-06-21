Borno Government has recommended 300 graduates for employment in public and private sectors within and outside the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Babagana Mustafa, made this known on Sunday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the 10 months old ministry.

Mustafa said the graduates were those that registered on its job portal meant for the registration of all employed and unemployed youths in the state.

He said the enrolment was to enable government assist them fill the state quota in employment and opportunities as well as provide skills and entrepreneurial training to those in need.

Mustafa said some of those recommended had gotten job while some got more training opportunities.

“The repository will enable planning and and training/orientation in order to improve the skill ambit and set career trajectory of Borno Young talents,” the commissioner said.

He noted that the new ministry was established by Gov. Babagana Zulum to serve as key driver for socio-economic growth and development of the state.

The commissioner said that the state government had set up a Vocational Enterprise Intitution in Maiduguri, and had also embarked on rehabilitation of all Vocational Training Centres and Technical Colleges.

“The Vocational Enterprise Institution (VEI) will provide training for dropout and out of school persons wishing to go into self-employment, school leavers wishing to acquire practical skill to secure employment and adult seeking for skill or opportunities to acquire more skills.

“The VEI will run three year modular programmes, where each year of study could be terminal and shall have cogent and flexible structure.

“The content will equip the trainee with a practical working skill and possibility to exit at that level (National Vocational certificate part 1, Part 2 or Final)”, Mustafa said

He listed other achievements of the ministry to include creation of Borno website, installation of solar energy lights for townships street lights, housing estates and other government organisations like primary healthcare centres.

Also speaking on his ministry, the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industry, Alhaji Yerima Kareto, said that the state in collaboration with Bank of Indistry have commenced the distribution of N2 billion to traders and other small scale entrepreneurs across the state to boost their businesses.

Kareto said the scheme commenced with over 5,000 traders of Maiduguri Monday Market, saying that traders in other markets in the state capital and other towns will get theirs soon.

Kareto spoke on ongoing resuscitation of some government owned revenue generating companies in the state.

According to him, the state government is planning to take advantage of sharing border with Cameroon, Chad and Niger republics to open International border Markets.

“Borno Supply Company (BOSCO) is also to open six mega filling stations; one each in the three senatorial zones and three in Maiduguri town,” Karate said. (NAN)