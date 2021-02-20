From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has sealed off business offices of three banks and eight offices of international humanitarian organisations in Maiduguri for alleged violations of land and property ownership.

Executive Secretary of the State Geographical Information Service (BOGIS), Alhaji Adam Bababe who led a officials of the agency on enforcement exercise told newsmen some of the banks failed to comply with laws on property ownership.

“Some of the banks have failed to renew their land grant given to them 40 years ago. Some of the property were also approved for private purpose but have changed the purpose of the grant to commercial,” he said.

He said the banks were sealed off to make the owners of the property owners perfect their documents and pay necessary charged.

The BOGIS boss also explained that some of the owners of the offices of the international hu.anitarian organisations have not filed documents of change of purpose of the building from private to office accommodation. He said some have not also submitted documents of lease of property to the agency. He said the exercise will continue.

“We are still moving to other ones who have failed to comply with our instructions contained in our notices. We have 183 NGOs operating in Borno according to the doxuments available to us. Only 21 have come to our offices with the documents of their offices,” he disclosed.