The Borno Government has distributed assorted food items to cushion the economic hardship of 3,200 families in Zabarmari community in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday.

She said that the gesture was part of the ongoing government’s efforts to support the low income population in the state with palliatives.

Kolo said that the donation was to support the vulnerable segment of the society who were undergoing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and insurgency.

Kolo, who doubles as the Secretary of the Palliative Response Committee, said that the items distributed were rice, tomato paste, seasoning, salt, cooking oil, noodles, maize flour and condiments.

She explained that some of the beneficiaries included persons with disabilities, old people and widows as well as other low income earners.

According to her, Gov. Zulum seeks to provide quality governance and leadership by giving a sense of belonging to all segments of the society in the state.

“The ten year-old insurgency has affected economic activities, farming and other forms of livelihood of the people.

“This support will surely go a long way in putting smiles on their faces,” the SEMA chairperson said. (NAN)