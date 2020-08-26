Borno State Government says it has concluded arrangement to demolish 1,300 illegal structures in Maiduguri metropolis.
Mr Adam Bababe, Executive Secretary, Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Maiduguri.
Bababe said that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration between the Agency and Urban Planning and Development Board (UPDB), targeting structures sited on roads, reservations and waterways in Maiduguri and its environs.
He attributed perennial flooding in the metropolis to poor planning of structures, adding that such illegal structures were erected on river banks and waterways.
“We are waiting for approval from the state governor to enable the relevant agencies swing into action.
“Over 1, 300 houses and structures are marked for demolition, if we allow it without removal, flood water will submerge the city and expose the residents to risks.
“Those who acquired illegal lands and built on it should know that the consequences is demolition without compensation,” he said
Bababe said that the Agency was established in 2019 to address challenges in land administration which had been in shambles due to racketeering being perpetrated by individuals and agents.
He noted the the town planning was developed in 1976 would be reviewed to meet the standard of modern society.
The Manager said the Agency had introduced digitalisation of the land records and introduced e-payment for ground rents, to facilitate payment into the Single Treasury Account (TSA).
Bababe added that the Agency saved about N200 million through ground rents and blockage of leakages in the Ministry of Land and Survey.
“Our target is to generate N1billion for the year, people are owing us more than N300 million in outstanding ground rents,” he said.
According to him, the Agency was working in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), EFCC and other relevant security agencies to stem corruption in the land administration.
He said the Agency also conducted awareness creation activities to sensitise residents of the state on the importance of land registration through it’s certified platform.
The Manager urged the people to shun building on areas not suitable for construction of houses such as waterways and river banks. (NAN)
