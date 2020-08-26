Borno State Government says it has concluded arrangement to demolish 1,300 illegal structures in Maiduguri metropolis.

Mr Adam Bababe, Executive Secretary, Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Bababe said that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration between the Agency and Urban Planning and Development Board (UPDB), targeting structures sited on roads, reservations and waterways in Maiduguri and its environs.

He attributed perennial flooding in the metropolis to poor planning of structures, adding that such illegal structures were erected on river banks and waterways.

“We are waiting for approval from the state governor to enable the relevant agencies swing into action.