From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Scores of women from three insurgency affected local governments in Borno are attending capacity building workshop in Maiduguri, the state capital on girl child access to education in volatile area.

Sharon Jackson, acting project manager, crisis affected girls, Greencode, organiser of the workshop, Sharon Jackson said the workshop was designed to organised to empower women help the girl-child in crisis areas have access to education.

“Green Concern for Development (Greencode) in collaboration with Save the Children International organsed the worship for the empowerment of mothers, mother-in-laws and grandmothers encouarge crisis affected girl child have knowledge about their rights to education and protection,” she disclosed.

She said a baseline by Greencode and its partners, indicated three local government areas of Mafa, Biu and Konduga have challenge with girl child education. She said the decade long insurgency has affected children interest in school and education generally.

Participants mainly local women shared experiences about attitude of children and girl-child to education in their local government areas.

They also identified factors responsible for poor attendance of girl-child in school including incessant attacks, abduction by armed groups and poverty. Some of the factors were highlighted to be used for series of radio programme to sensitise the people.