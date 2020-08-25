Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOISEC) has said it would conduct the rescheduled local government elections in the state on November 28.

Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abdu Usman, stated this at a press conference in Maiduguri, yesterday.

“Modalities have been put in place with the time table for the electoral processes which is being kick-started today (Monday). We’ve made contingency plan to ensure nobody is disenfranchised. We are prepared to have the election at the IDPs camps if there is any reason which will warrant us not conducting it at the local governments,” he said.

He disclosed that 16 political parties have signified the intention to participate in the election and that provision had been made for the procurement of personal protectives for electoral officers as measure against the spread of COVID-19.