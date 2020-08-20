Borno State government has said it would continue to allow citizens make inputs into the yearly budget allocations and capital projects to truly have a government of the people.

Commissioner for finance, budget and planning, Adamu Lawan in an address at a Town Hall Meeting for the 2020 Revised Budget and 2021 Budget preparation in Maiduguri on Thursday said, the interaction was to provide inputs leading to compilation of the 2021 budget.

The purpose is to engage citizens to enable them interact and provide inputs in the Budgeting process aimed at meeting the State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS),” Lawan disclosed.

He said the fall in oil price caused by COVID-19 pandemic has forced down the state’s expected revenue from N146.89billion to N108.86 billion representing about 26 percent decrease of targeted revenue.

“It is therefore my sincere hope and prayer that by the end of this Town Hall meeting, the citizen’s needs aimed at elevating their welfare, will be captured and incorporated into the State’s 2021 Budget,” he said.

State chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bulama Abiso commended the government for the initiative. He said the labour and civil society was glad to discover that government executed 20 out of 50 projects recommended by the labour and civil society groups last year during the maiden edition of the Toen Hall meeting for the budget process.

He then presented a document tagged Borno State Citizens Charter of Demands for consideration in the 2021 budget. He urged the government to sustain the engagement, adding that it would lead to more inclusive and citizen-based government.

This year budget process Town Hall meeting was the second, coming after the maiden edition held on July 22, 2019.

The event was attended by the Deputy governor, Mustapha Kadafru, seniord government officials, heads of government agencies and parastatals, legislators, labour leaders, civil sociey organisations, National Council of Women Society (NCWS) and leaders of disabled groups among others.