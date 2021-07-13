From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday, said he was unaware that a governor has been appointed over some territories in the state by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), declaring that he is fully in charge of the state.

He stated this while briefing State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The insurgents had recently claimed that one Abba Kaka had been appointed as governor under a new leadership restructured by ISWAP interim council.

But Zulum in his response said: “We are yet to validate the authenticity of this report that ISWAP appointed governor in Borno state. So, as the governor of the state, I think it’s not right for me to speak on something that I don’t have full knowledge of.”

Asked whether he would investigate the report, the governor said he would not.

“This report is not authenticated. I think it’s on Facebook or something like that. You are a journalist and I think we have to prove reports beyond reasonable doubts, before commenting on such reports. As far as I’m concerned, I am the governor of Borno State and I don’t have any information that we have another government in a Nigerian state. Yes. And I’m very much in charge.”

Zulum said he was at the presidential villa to seek the president’s assistance to repatriate over 200,000 Borno indigenes who fled insurgency to Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

He said the security situation in the state had improved hence the need to bring them back.

On the fate of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) still in camps in the state, Governor Zulum said government was working on returning them to their communities.

