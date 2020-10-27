Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Borno state indigenes who are inmates of the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Edo state have appealed to the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum to come to their assistance in terms of feeding and education.

The inmates made the appeal yesterday at the camp called “Home for the Needy”, in Uhogua, Ovia North East local government area of the state, when members of Northern Patriotic Front, led by its chairman, Alhaji Ali Abacha, visited the camp on a fact-finding mission.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Nathaniel Ibrahim, a 200-level student of Medicine, Edo University, Iyamho, said the appeal became necessary because many of them are in higher institutions and would not want their dream truacated due to lack of funds.

“Many of us are in 200 and 300-level studying Medicine, Engineering, Accountancy, Nursing, amongst others.

“Also, others who passed WAEC and JAMB and awaiting admission, also need money to actualise their dreams.

“We are calling on our governor to assist us with fund and schoolarship so that those of us already in school can graduate, while those who pass WAEC and JAMB can get admission,” he said.

On his part, Rifikatu Ali, a 200-level law student decried that they are preparing for another session but faced with the challenge of fund.

“We are schooling on people’s goodwill, people donate money so that we can get education. That is why we are calling on our governor and other organisations in charge of IDPs to come to our aid so that after our education, we can help to develop Borno state.

“Most of us are studying in private schools and our school, We still need money to pay school, buy books and other items,” she said.

Speaking also, Ladi Solomon, a widow, appealed to the Borno state government and other organisations to assist in food and other househood items, saying their stores are empty.

On his part, the Home Coordinator, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, noted that they need foods to take care of the over 300 inmates at the home and money to take care of over 50 inmates who are in various higher institutions.

According to him, “Some of them are in 300, 200 and 100 level, they are studying engineering, accountancy, medicine, law among others. This is why we are calling on state government, well meaning individuals and organisation to come to our aid.

“We have over 50 in higher institutions, over 100 passed WAEC and JAMB. All of them need to complete their education.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Northern Patriotic Front, Alhaji Ali Abacha, said they were there to ascertain how the displaced persons from Borno state are faring, so that they can write a comprehensive report to the state government to take action.

“We have seen how they are living, we have inspected their dormitory and classes and we would convey our findings to the governor who will look into the issue, because they can’t drop out of school because of money,” he said.

Abacha assured that governor Zulum who is rebuilding Borno state will attend to their needs.