Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, has announced the inclusion of hunters and vigilance groups in the counter-terrorism war in the state.

Shettima, while receiving the Theatre

Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, and some commanders in the theatre during a courtesy visit on him, said the hunters and vigilante would collaborate with military troops to boost counter-insurgency operations in the area.

He said the state has procured vehicles and other logistics for the hunters/vigilante operations, which would be launched soon.

“We will soon launch hunters and vigilante operation to boost the security of Maiduguri and its environs. Certainly, elections are fast approaching and there will be a lot of mischief makers who want to cause confusion,” he said.

He noted that the presence of the vigilante and hunters would “add a little” to the military’s efforts.

Akinroluyo said security was a collective responsibility. He urged government and other security agencies to step up their collaboration to end insurgency in the North East.

He said he came to the state in the midst security challenges, with some parts of the state threatened and attacked by Boko Haram. He commended the state government for supporting the military and its approach to fighting insurgency through social security.

Akinroluyo was deployed to the theatre on November 22, 2018, as the sixth commander of Operation Lafiya Dole.