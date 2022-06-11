From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government is investigating threats pose by metal scavengers to public and private property, and life as well.

Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar told newsmen on Saturday that the task of in estimating the threats and recommendations, was given to heads of security agencies in the state at an emergency security meeting headed by the state governor, Babagana Zulum, last Friday.

“You recall that most recently, there were attacks in Kala Balge and Dikwa, and these attacks were connected to people removing scraps. Public property have been vandalised and individual property has been canalized,” he said.

He said the team include the State Director, Directorate of State Service (DSS), state Commander, Nigeria Security, Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army 7 Division and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He said the team was charged with the duty to investigate possible vandalism of public property and other related crimes.

“The government is highly concerned about the welfare and safety of the citizens of Borno State,” he disclosed.

The team inspected some truck loads of scrap metal seized by the security some months ago. The CP said the committee will submit

Roughly 55 people scavenging for scrap metal, twisted or discarded iron in liberated but now deserted communities, have been killed by Boko Haram in two locsl governments of Borno State in the last three weeks.

The incidents drew outcry across the state even as government warned youths against going to such deserted villages to search for scrap metal.

