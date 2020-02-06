Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, has laid the foundation for the construction of 1,000 houses for over 89,000 internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)in three towns ruined by Boko Haram violence.

Zulum, while laying the foundation of the houses in Monguno, said the facilities would accommodate IDPs displaced from Marte, Abadam, Kukawa, Guzamala, Nganzai and Monguno local governments in the northern part of the state.

Over 89 households were forced to leave their homes in the six local government areas and fled to Monguno town, headquarters of Monguno Local Government in the wake of Boko Haram attacks.

“The houses will accommodate over 89,000 households including some already having temporary shelters at the Senior Government Science Secondary School, Monguno,” Zulum said.

He said the project was estimated to cost over N5 billion and would be completed within six months. The estate will comprise schools, hospital, boreholes, postal station, fire service station and housing management office.

Other facilities include market, Civilian JTF and vigilante hunters post, sport centre, roads and drainages, electricity and water management office, shopping complex, motor park and recreational centre.