From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he expects total support of Borno State to secure his party’s ticket in the forthcoming primaries.

Tinubu, while addressing APC delegates at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Maiduguri Government House yesterday, said the reception given to him and his campaign team indicated Borno’s total support for his presidential ambition.

“I hate to leave the podium but the reception given to me and my team here has shown Borno is for me. I have no doubt that Borno is 100 per cent for me,” he boasted.

He said he will stop vandalism and other security challenges if he eventually get his party ticket and won the presidential race.

He promised to reward party members who made sacrifices for electoral victories. He said rewards were part of party politics, assuring aggrieved members to be patient with the party leadership.

He vowed the APC’s arch-rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not return to power. “Never again;” he declared.

Former Borno, Sen Kashim Shettima said the reception for Tinubu in Maiduguri made in proud as true son of Borno.

“The reception given to us in Borno is unique, very unprecedented. Today, you made me proud as true son of Borno,” he declared.