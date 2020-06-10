Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has expressed sadness over the ambush and killing of innocent women and children at Faduma Koloram village, in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The army has also lamented the incessant attacks by bandits in the north western part of the county, including Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Army Colonel Sagir Musa, who made this known in a statement described the incident as sad and vows to teach the terrorists a bitter lesson. He said already the military has deployed personnel to the affected area with a view to track down the perpetrators.

The statement issued Wednesday night reads ; “The Nigerian Army is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in which suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists with a few sleeper cells within communities ambushed and killed innocent women and children in Faduma Koloram village, Gubio LGA of Borno State.

“Already a large contingent of military personnel have been drafted in the general area to track and apprehend or neutralize the perpetrators. We have also mandated the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE to enhance security, dominate the area and reassure the affected communities of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protect the population.

“The Nigerian Army equally notes with great concern about banditry incidents in some parts of the north western part of the county across Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States. It has come to our knowledge that some bandits are shifting base and venting their anger on hapless citizens because of the ongoing operations in Katsina State.

“While we sympathize with fellow Nigerians and the good people of Borno, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States in particular, on these unfortunate incidents, we would like to assure all of our unrelenting effort in engaging with communities to rid our society of any and all remnants of these criminal elements.

“We would like to state further that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Nigerian Air Force, sister service, other security agencies and the affected States governments, will make efforts to clear all known bandits hideouts in those states as more troops are being mobilized as directed by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“We would also like to assure that these types of heinous crimes will not go unpunished and will not be allowed anywhere in our country.

“We further wish to reiterate that the Nigerian Army is committed to investigate the circumstances of these callous attacks by desperate Boko Haram criminals and the bandits on innocent civilians. We would ensure that appropriate action is taken to mitigate against any future incidents. While thanking Nigerians for their understanding, we implore all to continue to support and cooperate with the troops as they carry out their duties”.