Heads of security agencies in the country have been asked to wake up from their deep slumber, which the Christian Association of Nigeria says is responsible for the rising insecurity across the country especially the recent killing of rice farmers in Borno state.

A statement by CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle on Friday condemned in strong terms the killing of no fewer than 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists and called on security agencies to stop the unending mass killings by the criminals who now operate with impunity all over Nigeria but more devastatingly in the Northeast and Northwest of the country.

According to the leadership of the Christian body, “We are shocked, disturbed, saddened to learn that criminals suspected to be terrorists (but for which a terrorist group had claimed responsibilities) invaded the Garin Kwashebe community and murdered the innocent farmers while harvesting their products. As usual, the number of the deceased gruesomely murdered remains disputed by the Federal Government. To us at CAN, 43 was not only frightening but inexcusable by those who should have prevented it. The massacre was wicked and completely satanic.

“A situation where farmers are being taxed by the terrorists and bandits before they are allowed to work on their farms is unprecedented and it must be stopped by the government before it is too late. We are in a recession in the country, yet, criminals are still preventing farmers from going to farm to harvest. We are not aware of any country where similar lawlessness is taking place without being adequately checked.

“CAN calls on the security agencies to wake up from their prolonged slumber and save their image. The government is urged to think out of the box and take adequate steps to bring the terrorists to their knees rather than finding excuses to justify failure of governance.”