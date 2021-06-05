From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State has commenced the planting of one million trees for the year 2021 as part of efforts to protect the environment, Governor Babagana Zulum has revealed.

Zulum disclosed this at the flag-off of trees to commemorate this year World Environment Day at the permanent site of the State University, Maiduguri on Saturday.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Mustapha Kadafru, the governor said 500 seedlings of trees have been prepared in addition to the 500 trees available for the flag off.

‘It is for the protection of the ecosystem, for the safety and well-being of all of us,’ he stated.

He said it was necessary for groups, association and individuals to be concerned about and take care of the environment. ‘We must all rise up to the protection of our environment for healthy living,’ he said.

He warned against cutting trees and all other activities that affect the environment, including bush burning.

Commissioner for Environment Kaka Shehu Lawan said the government will apply the law against any citizen that engages in activities against the environment.

Lawan, who is also the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said the government has stopped displaying pf firewood and charcoal along the streets in Maiduguri to discourage deforestation.

‘We are going to use forest guards in collaboration with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Agro Rangers and the Civilians Joint Task Force (CJTF),’ he disclosed while speaking on plans to protect the environment.

He said the government chose the state university permanent site for the launch of the tree planting campaign with 2000 trees to ensure proper monitoring before full commencement of rain season when other areas will be considered.

June 5 is set aside by the United Nations as World Environment Day to raise awareness for the protection of the Environment and the ecosystem.