Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State is launching documents for 25 years long term development plan and another 10 years short term action plan today in Maiduguri, the state capital.

State governor, Babagana Zulum in a video message said the plan was designed to set the state on a “development framework and strategic transformation plan.”

“After many months of consultations with communities from every corner of the state, we now have a concrete 25-year strategy to transform our lives. We also have a ten-year priority plan with some actions that have already started and some results already tangible,” he said.

The governor said the people of the state have gone through many hardships for decades. He said the pains experienced in the past years have however made the people stronger.

“Where many would have given up in the face of devastation, we, the people of Borno State, are resilient and are rebuilding our lives and communities,” he stated. He said the state would not need to wait for others to help her

Highlight of the Development Plan and strategic transformation plan include voluntary and successful resettlement of displaced persons, reconstruction of destroyed communities, youths empowerment, citizen reorientation, security, and economic development among others.