From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has promised to improve transport system for the convenient of the people of the state.

Zulum made the promise on Friday while launching new 70 buses procure by the government for the state transport services.

“The launching of these 70 buses is in fulfilment of our campaign promise to deliver effective transport system. We will continue to sustain this programme,” he said.

Commissioner for Transport,

Hon Abubkar Tijjanj said the approval for the purchase of the buses was given late 2020 as contained in the budget. He told newsmen in an interview that the new buses will boost the state transport service.

“It will boost the transport systems because most of the citizens usually travel,” he explained. He said the vehicles were made up of 50 long buses and 20 buses (14 seaters).

“It is for intra and inter state shuttle.

It will help in providing affordable means of transportation for our students in state and federal universities located in the outskirts of the city,” h disclosed. He said the state transport corporation has some drivers currently not engaged. He said the launch of the new buses will afford them the opportunity to get engaged.