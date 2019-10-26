Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Borno State have threatened a showdown with the police over the detention of a fellow member, an action the lawyers have described as “unlawful”.

NBA Chairman Mohammed Umar told reporters in Maiduguri at a press briefing over the weekend that the police detained a lawyer identified as Sadiq Kachalla illegally.

He said the lawyer had gone to the GRA Divisional Police Station to secure the release of a client. The client, he said said, was released but the lawyer was detained subsequently on the order of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) after an altercation with the police.

“The detention of Barrister Sadiq Kachalla by the police is unlawful and refusal of the police to grant him bail was a violation of chapter 5, sections 35 and 36 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

While responding to questions about the offence of the detained lawyer, the NBA leader maintained the lawyer did not commit any criminal offence or “known offence in the eye of the law.” He insisted the altercation between the police at the station and the lawyer led to his travail.

Umar said the NBA members in Maiduguri has resolved to shelve court appearances on Monday but assemble at the state headquarters of the Nigeria Police to register their displeasure over the police conduct. He described the police confrontation with lawyers as dangerous to the survival of democracy in the country.

The DPO of the station, Bulama Hussein, said he cannot comment on the matter, saying he was not spokesperson for the police.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edet Okon, told reporters he was not aware of the incident. A senior police source not authorised to speak to reporters, however, told Sunday Sun that the police authority was already “reaching out to NBA leadership to resolve the matter before Monday.”