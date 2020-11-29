“We thank God today. This is the first time we will be having local government elections in about 13 years. There may be little challenges in the exercise but in all, it has been generally peaceful,” Zulum said after voting at Mafa, his hometown some 43 kilometres to the capital.

However, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gadama, flayed the election, insisting there was no poll in he state. He also alleged there were pockets of violence in some places including Maiduguri and Askira-Uba. “There is no election in Borno. It is just appointment. In some places, election materials were not available and some other places, ballot boxes were stuffed,” he alleged. The local government poll held yesterday was the first since 2008 in the state, which featured six political parties, including PDP, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ACCORD, Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Democratic Congress (ADC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).