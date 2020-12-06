“In the light of the current general and pervasive insecurity being felt across the North with regularity of attacks, killings, kidnapping, insurgency, highway robberies and the sacking of entire communities and the realisation that leaders such as the ones we have, who cannot be advised or criticised, are a liability, have increased our conviction that the only remaining option is for the people to mobilise for a regulated self protection.”

He pointed out that the wide condemnation that greeted the recent killing was because of the high number, noting that “these killings and kidnaps by audacious criminal gangs that roam freely are constant across all communities and highways in northern Nigeria.” He disclosed that CNG would convoke an all northern Nigeria security review in Kaduna State, on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15, December 2020. According to him, “the review session shall draw representation from security ex- perts, traditional and religious groups, the civil society, business community, government, trade, youth and women associations from each of the 19 northern states to discuss how to achieve comprehensive synergy between states from uniform action as against the isolated responses that have proved ineffective, mobilise broad-based community action, improve security/community cooperation in especially information sharing imperatives.