Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A Borno monarch sacked from his palace by Boko Haram five years ago has finally returned to his domain which was once named the headquarters of the insurgents’ Caliphate.

Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Idrissa Timta returned to the hilly town, located along Nigeria-Cameroon border, some 135 kilometres southeast of Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday amid fanfare and excite