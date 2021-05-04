Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Sen. Ali Ndume, says in spite of resurgence of insurgency in parts of Borno, more higher institutions will be established to carter for the education needs of citizens.

Ndume stated this while briefing news men on a bill he sponsored, which earlier on Tuesday, passed second reading in the Senate.

The Bill is titled “Federal College of Education, Gwoza, Borno (Establishment) Bill, 2021″.

Addressing journalists, Ndume said that part of the solution to ending insurgency was not for government, ” to give up and show the insurgents that Nigerians are overwhelmed.

“But it is to show that in spite of their terrorist acts and their stance against western education, more institutions would be established.

“The problem in this country is not that of request and the need for more institutions, the problem you are talking about centers on security and that does not only affect the institutions.

“What I will say and that is what we are saying that the Government should stand up and make sure that Nigeria is secured.”

Earlier at plenary, while leading the debate on the general principles of the Bill, Ndume said the Bill sought to encourage the advancement of learning to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction.

“To develop and offer academic and professional programmes leading to the award of certificates, first degrees, post-graduate research, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, developmental and adaptive skills in education.”

The Bill was unanimously supported by the lawmakers after a Voice Vote by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.(NAN)