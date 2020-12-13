Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ) said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded another Boko Haram structure at Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State and killed scores of their fighter.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known said: ‘The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded more successes in its air campaign against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East of the Country. The latest of these was achieved through airstrikes executed on 10 December 2020 at Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The attack, which resulted in the neutralization of several BHTs as well as damage to their structures, was conducted after a series of aerial surveillance missions showed an uptick of activities in the settlement.

‘Consequently, the ATF dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location. The NAF attack aircraft delivered accurate hits in the target area resulting in the neutralization of several BHTs.’