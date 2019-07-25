Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Scores of journalists under the aegies of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, are gathered in Maiduguri, the state capital, for the Union’s triennial delegate conference.

NUJ State Chairman Baba Sheik Haruna said in his welcome address that the conference, which holds every three years, offers an opportunity for practising journalists in the state to review their activities and, thereafter, elect new officials to lead them.

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum was represented at the conference by his Chief of Staff.