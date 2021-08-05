From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

One person reportedly died and five others were injured when security personnel fired life ammunition at residents during the demolition of a church by officials of the Borno State Government in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Residents of Maduganari, a populated area in Maiduguri, said officials of the Borno Geographical Information Service (BOGIS) stormed the local branch of Ekkilisiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN interpreted as Church of the Brethren in Nigeria) in the area on Thursday morning with policemen and armed civilian JTF.

‘They blocked the roads entering the area and started demolition of the church. While this was going on, the civilian JTF started firing guns at the men working in the church and the people who gathered. Someone was shot dead and others injured,’ Ezekiel Yirmiah told Daily Sun.

Residents say the corpse of the 20-years-old man shot dead has been taken to the hospital, along with injured survivors.

BOGIS Executive Secretary Adams Bababe was not available in the office when Daily Sun visited for comment. He also could not also be reached on telephone.

Daily Sun viewed the corpse of the man identified as the victim of the shooting at the back of a car at the State Specialists’ Hospital. Five people injured at the scene were also seen receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Mohammed Naga, said he was yet to receive detailed briefings on the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Edet Okon also said he has not been briefed to give a comment on the matter.

