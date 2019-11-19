Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State has pledged to contribute $5 million (about N1. 8 billion) as counterpart funds for the World Bank Multi-Sectoral Recovery Project (MCRP) in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum stated this, yesterday, in Maiduguri while playing host to a team from the World Bank. The governor said the counterpart fund would help the state assess more funds from the World Bank to finance its recovery programmess, especially in water, health, agriculture, education and in the rebuilding of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum said Borno had exceeded targets set for the multi-sectoral recovery projects designed to rehabilitate people affected by insurgency.

The governor said over 11, 000 people had benefitted from agricultural kits and other non food items from the scheme, and that the current focus was in projects designed to reconstruct public buildings destroyed by Boko Haram.

He said public schools, police stations, courts, local governments secretariats and government lodges had been rebuilt through the World Bank fund. He also said water, sanitation and health would be covered by the world bank project. “The Borno State government will give a counterpart funding of $5 million to the World Bank,” Zulum said.

Leader of the World Bank, Mr. Ayaz Parvez assured the governor and the people of Borno that the bank will support all projects under the fund.