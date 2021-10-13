From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The police in Borno have arrested 76 suspects in connection with killings, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, theft and other criminal acts in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar while briefing newsmen at the police headquarters in Maiduguri, Wednesday, said the command adopted technologically based policing system to nab most of the suspects within a month.

“In the last one month, the Command has made a breakthrough in the fight