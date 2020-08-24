Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) of the newly created Zone 15, Lawan Ado, has said the inauguration of the police community in Borno and Yobe would reduce crime rate in the states.

AIG Ado who spoke to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the members of the Community Policing in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, on Monday said the initiative would be a collaboration and partnership between the Civil populace and police.

‘It is about partnership and collaboration. It is a paradigm shift from the old way of policing to community-based policing through intelligence sharing and this will go a long way in reducing crimes,’ he said.

He said the members could resolve minor civil cases at the community level without coming to the police stations.

He said the initiative would consist, community leaders, local government chairmen, commissioners, religious leaders, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). He also said Civilian JTF, vigilante and other local security groups have been co-opted into the initiative.