From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has initiated a process of profiling 3,000 farmers to benefit from farming input for their return to their farmlands in a liberated town along the Lake Chad shores

Zulum during a visit to Damasak, a town in the northern part of Borno Monday, directed the profiling of 3,000 families to be provided with packages of farm inputs. The package includes improved seeds, fertilizer, water pumps and chemicals.

He commended the farmers for their commitment to agriculture which resulted in the bumper harvest in the area.

‘I am happy with what I have seen here, you have done a very good job. Food security remains critical to our administration, we must do everything for our people to continually engage in agricultural activities to sustain food security to the citizens,’ Zulum said.

Farming activities were grounded in Damasak, a town about 192 kilometres to Maiduguri since 2014 following incessant Boko Haram attacks until recently when residents were returned to the area through the government resettlement exercise.

The area is known for its high production of rice, pepper and beans

