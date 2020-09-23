….targets one million trees

Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State said it re-launched tree planting campaigns with a target to plant one million trees in one year so as to halt increasing desertification and environmental challenge in the state Gov Babagana Zulum said government decided to relaunch the tree planting because most of the trees planted over two decades ago have been cut down by the military and individual due to the security challenge.

“The incessanr cutting of trees is putting pressure on our environment and food security,” Zulum said.

He said the state contends with the challenge of desertification and environmental problem. He appealed to the people to support government vision to plant one million trees.

The governor dieclosed the plan to review and amend the Borno bush burning and felling edit. He said the edit has not been very effective, noting that the review would help to prevent people from burning and cutting trees indiscriminately.

Commissioner of Environment, Modu Lawan said tree planting has not been done for over a decade due to Boko Haram insurgency. He said the exercise was first conducted in 1981 during President Shehu Shagari.

He appealed to government offices, corporate organisations and non governmental to come to the ministry of environment.