From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State has received 75,510 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford doses, the vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Deputy Governor and Chairman, Borno COVID-19 Task Force, Alhaji Umar Kadafru, disclosed this to newsmen Tuesday night shortly after the arrival of the vaccine at the Maiduguri International Airport.

‘You have all witnessed the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine. We have so far received 75,510 doses of the vaccine for Borno,’ Kadafru disclosed.

The vaccines consignment, which arrived at the airport at about 8:30 pm, was brought by a chattered cargo aircraft.

Other officials from the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, UNICEF and international partners organisations, joined the Deputy Governor to receive the vaccine.

Health officials in the state told Daily Sun the state governor, Babagana Zulum, was expected to flag-off the vaccination exercise in Maiduguri on Thursday.