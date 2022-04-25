From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A total of 400 cases of malaria were recorded in Borno last year, an official said.

Commissioner of Health, Juliana Bitrus disclosed on Monday in Maiduguri, at an event to mark the World Malaria Day 2022.

”About 400 cases of malaria occurs in Borno in 2021,” she disclosed.

She said the bite of a member of a family by malaria-carrier is a risk to other members of the family.

The commissioner said the spread of malaria infection depends largely on the environment and human factors. She said the state government has procured about 10 million treated nets aside disinfection of homes, IDPs by government and partners.

She said prevention remains the best approach to stopping mosquito infection. She said the government in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, through the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) purchased anti-malaria drugs for children under five years and pregnant women free.

WHO Health Emergency Manager, Northeast, Dr Richard Lako said malaria in Africa accounts for 55 percent of the global cases. He urged the state government to step up its collaboration with other partners to end malaria in the state. He assured the organization will continue to collaborate with the state to improve health services and emergencies.

