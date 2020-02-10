Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has disclosed that soldiers repelled an attack yesterday in Kalla, near Dabua and chased the insurgents to some of their operational bases which have been destroyed.

He added that soldiers have started chasing Boko Haram terrorists to their operational bases in Borno State.

The senator said the action was as a result of the latest directive from the military authorities that soldiers should henceforth launch heavy attacks on Boko Haram hideouts in a fresh move to end terrorism in Nigeria.

Ndume represents Borno South Senatorial District, the epic entre of Boko Haram war.

“On Saturday night, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kalla, a village near Dabua.

“The Army Brigade there responded promptly. This time around, they did not only repell the insurgents, they also went after them.

“Up till Sunday afternoon, the military personnel are still chasing the insurgents. The Brigade Commander said they have chased them to their enclaves and recovered some arms, and other dangerous weapons. He said the soldiers have also killed many of the insurgents.

“The soldiers are still chasing the Boko Haram insurgents to their permanent bases where they are operating from.

If the soldiers continue in that manner, insurgency will not only be defeated but would come to a complete end.

“What the soldiers have done is to remove the roots from a tree. I want to commend the Nigerian Army for responding quickly to the villagers’ distress call, and by extension, calls by Nigerians that they should intensify the fight against insurgency.

“Other Army formations have been given the order not only to repel the insurgents but to take the fight to the operational base of the insurgents. “That is what also happened in Askira Uba last week’’, he said.

when the insurgents went there to attack the people. The armed forces took the fight to them and advance to where they can.”