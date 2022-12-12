Borno Government has started the recruitment of 3,000 teachers for the public schools in the state.

A statement by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ali Musa, encouraged all interested and eligible candidates to apply through the portal link: moeapplication.bornostate.gov.ng

“This is to inform the public that the Borno State Ministry of Education has embarked on the recruitment of 3,000 teachers.

“All interested applicants wishing to develop a career in the teaching profession can apply for teaching appointment in public schools across the state.

“Applicants must be graduates of recognised higher institutions not above 50 years, possess NYSC certificate (discharge or exempted), be willing to be deployed to any part of the state,” Musa said.

He also said that experience, professional education certificate and certified computer knowledge would be an advantage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the application portal which opened on Dec. 5 would be shut down on Dec. 31, 2022. (NAN)