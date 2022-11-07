From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Commissioner of Information Alhaji Baba Kura Jatto has told journalists to step up their reportorial skills to dominate the media space and halt the growing spread of lies by social media.

Jatto spoke on Monday in Maiduguri at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop on the Safety of Journalists in the Post-Conflict Era organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno Council.

“We must up our game. We must not allow social media to thrive above conventional media because of the danger posed by social media in spreading rumours and lies. We need to help the society and half this growing menace,” he said.

He said the theme of the workshop; Promoting Safety of Journalists in the Post-Conflict era, was apt following the ongoing post-conflict recovery programme of the state government.

Presenting the lead paper; Rebranding the NUJ: the ideal and Reality, Director of Radio and Oubkicity, University of Maiduguri, Prof Dabjuma Gambo urged journalists to avail themselves of needed skill and intellectual input to be regarded as true professionals.

He said journalists who do not acquaint themselves with the issues in conflict and post-conflict indices ought not to be called professional.

Chairman NUJ Borno State Council Alhaji Dauda Illiya said the workshop was supported by the British Council under its project on peace building in northeast Nigeria.

He said the workshop was organisers to remind journalists in the state about their roles in the post-insurgency era as peace gradually return to the northeast after 13 years of violence.