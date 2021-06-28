From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has suspended an international non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing Humanitarian aid to affected victims of Boko Haram in the state, for alleged training of its staff in shooting of gun at an hotel in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The government, in a statement by spokesman to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, weekend said ACTED, the aid group, was training some persons o. Gun shooting.

“Borno State govenor, Professor Babagana Zulum has directed the immediate suspension of ACTED, an international Non Governmental Organisation (INGO) following Saturday’s discovery that the humanitarian INGO was using hotel in Maiduguri for training some persons on shooting,”

Gusau said the aid group conducted gun shooting simulation and training at the hotel premises.

He said residents around the hotel reported to the police they were hearing gunshots from the shooting training.

