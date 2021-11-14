From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has commended the response of military troops to the terrorists’ attack on Askira, a remote town in the southeast part of the state last Saturday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, Gov Zulum praised the military troops for “putting up a strong resilience in a battle with fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP)” camp who attacked a military base at Askira early Saturday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

A Brigadier-General and three soldiers were officially xeclared killed in an ambush by ISWAP fighters after a fierce battle to hold the town.

“I salute the sacrifices of some officers and men we lost and share the grief of the immediate families and the Nigeria military,” the governor said

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He urged the military authority and all troops in the counter-insurgency operation to remain focused and determined despite the recent attacks

He said the people of Borno appreciate their sacrifices to return peace to the area.

Askira, a town some 150 kilometres to Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, is the headquarters of Askira-Uba Local Government. It has experienced attacks by Boko Haram in the last 12 years of terrorism in the country’s northeast region.

Leadership tussle in the ranks of Boko Haram led to a split of a group that pledged allegiance to ISWAP in 2016

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .