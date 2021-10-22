From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following what it termed improved security situation, Borno State government has set December 31st to close all internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps located within the state capital, Maiduguri, by 31st December, this year to enable the displaced persons return to their ancestral homes.

Governor of the State, Professor Babgana Zulum made this disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Zulum said: “I came to brief the President on the efforts made by the Borno State government in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

“So far so good, Borno State government have started well and arrangements have been concluded to ensure the closure of all internally displaced persons camps that are inside Maiduguri metropolis on or before 31st December, 2021,” he said.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The Governor added that arrangements have also been concluded for the safe return of displaced persons, currently residing in neighbouring Niger and Cameroun Republics, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

“In addition to that, Borno State government is also making efforts in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to continue with the repatriation of Nigerians that are living in Minawo camp in Cameroun.

“Furthermore, on the 27th November, Borno State government will ensure the resettlement of IDPs that are living in Diffa Province of Niger to Malumfatari, a local government area in Borno State, where now, we don’t have human population, because of the insurgency,” he explained.

Zulum noted with delight, the overwhelming support Borno State is receiving form the Nigerian military.

“To this effect, the Nigerian military are providing all the needed support to government of Borno State. I am pleased to inform you also that the Chief of Naval Staff has ensured the return of Naval Base to Baga last month,” he said.

The Governor disclosed that he used the occasion of his visit to the President, to request that the fight against insurgents be sustained, in order to totally bring to an end, acts of terrorism in the State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .