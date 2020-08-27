Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Over 1,300 houses illegally built on waterways and unauthorised sites have been identified for demolition in Maiduguri, Borno State capital by the state government in its urban renewal programme.

Executive Secretary, Borno State Geographic InformatIon Service (BGIS), Adam Bababe disclosed on Wednesday at a press conference in Maiduguri, that some of the houses were built on waterways and pathways.

Over 1300 houses on the waterways in Maiduguri will be demolish, they just have to go else the city will be submerged in water someday. We need to do something about it now,” Bababe announced.

He said the recent flood in the city was caused largely by blockage of waterways. He said some of the illegal building must be pulled down to pave the way for free flow of water.