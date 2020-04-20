Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government said it has started contact tracing of 97 persons who may have met a medical personnel that died weekend of confirmed coronavirus case.

Deputy governor and Chairman High Power Committee on COVID-19, Umar Kadafur at a Press Conference in Maiduguri on Monday, said the contact tracing followed the death of a 56 years old man at a public hospital in Maiduguri.

“The Borno State High-Powered Committee on the prevention and control of COVID-19 disease hereby announce to the general public that one case of COVID-19 disease was confirmed in Maiduguri on Sunday 19th April, 2020,” Kadafur said.

He disclosed that the man, working with an international humanitarian organisation, was brought from Pulka,Borno central town but died as a result of COVID-19 complication.

He said a sample was taken from the body of the deceased for test at the laboratory, adding that confirmation was given by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday.

The deputy governor explained that the committee has started tracing contacts of 34 persons at the deceased working place in Pulka and 64 Maiduguri, where he lived as well as the hospital where he was admitted.

“He has been buried in accordance with the NCDC protocol AMD standard,” the deputy governor said.

He also disclosed that the epidemiological team has been deployed to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp for testing of the displaced persons.