From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has flagged off the training of 800 newly employed teachers by the state government.

Governor Zulum, flagging off the training at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim State College of Education in Maiduguri on Tuesday, described the exercise as a milestone.

‘This is indeed a milestone achievement in the history of the state Teaching Service Board,’ the governor stated.

He said the training organised through the State Teaching Service Board was to keep the newly employed teachers abreast of contemporary teaching method and procedure.

‘From now on, a training of train-the-trainers can also be organised from time to time, to address teachers on modern ways of teaching,’ he said.

The governor also ordered for the verification of teachers in the state secondary schools before March 30. He directed the Secretary to the State Government to constitute a committee to verify the statistics of teachers and their payment as done for the primary school.

He also directed for the removal of all illegal occupants of teachers quarters before the end of March.