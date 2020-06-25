Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has directed the design of a 25-year development plan for the state.

Coordinator, Sustainable Development Partnership and Humanitarian Response, Dr. Mairo Mandara, who made this known at a ministerial press briefing, yesterday, said the government had identified eight pillars actionable development plan for 10 years for the state.

She identified human capital development, health citizenry, leadership in agriculture, regional trade hub, purposed infrastructure, accountable governance, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement as some of the programmes.

Mandara noted that implementation of the eight pillars development plan was hinged on intensive reorientation of the people to embrace core values of honesty, hardwork and sacrifice as against indolence and corruption.

Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yabawa Kolo, said government had spent N1 billion as support for the poor and vulnerable citizens in the last one year.