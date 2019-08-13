Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State University will commence full academic activities on September 10 with fewer departments and faculties.

The state governor, Babagana Zulum disclosed during the Eid-el-Kabir visit to him by the management of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID). He said the state university would be a centre for research and manpower development for the state’s post-insurgency rebuilding and resettlement plans.

“On September 10, the state university will fully resume. The university will rely on UNIMAID for manpower and researches,” Zulum said.

He disclosed that the state would create Faculties of Environmental Studies and Medicine next year to help address environmental challenges and improve on health service delivery to the people of the state. “We’re calling you for your gesture and support,” he said.

He said he appreciated the importance of research in development and capacity building as an academics, adding that his administration would support lecturers willing to undertake researches for the benefit of the state and Nigeria.

“As an academic, I am familiar with the importance of research. The new Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will provide research grant to any academic ready to embark on researches for the growth of our state and Nigeria,” he told the delegation led by the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mohammed Mukaila.

He said he would do everything within his power to provide a conducive environment for learning, teaching and for teachers to work. He also promised to support the UNIMAID authority having enjoyed similar support for his governorship bid in February 2019.

Acting vice-chancellor, Prof Mukaila said he led the delegation of UNIMAID management to the Maiduguri Government House not only to pay Sallah homage to the governor but to identify with the number one citizen of the state as one of them.

He said the vice-chancellor, Prof Aliyu Shugaba who was away in Saudi Arabia on holy pilgrimage directed them to visit the governor in appreciation of the government support to the institution.

He commended the state governor for ensuring the take-off of the 20 units of houses (staff quarters) on the campus. He also lauded the governor oh his promise to embark on water project for the university community.

Zulum is a professor of Irrigation Engineering at UNIMAID and dean of faculty of engineering before his appointment as the rector of the state-owned polytechnic, Ramat Polytechnic. He was later appointed the pioneer commissioner for the then newly-created Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement by the former governor, the position he held until his election as the sixth governor of the state.