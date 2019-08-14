Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State University will commenced full academic activities on September 10.

Governor Babagana Zulum made the disclosure, yesterday, during the eid-el-Kabir visit on him by the management of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

He said the state university will be a centre for research and manpower development for the state’s drive toward rebuilding and resettlement in the post-insurgency era.

“By 10th Septembet, the state university will fully resume. The university will rely on UNIMAID for manpower and researches,” Zulum said.

He disclosed that the state will create faculties of environmental studies and medicine next year to help address environmental challenges and improve on health service delivery to the people of the state. “We’re calling you for your gesture and support,” he said.

He said he appreciated the importance of research to development and capacity building as an academics, adding that his administration will support lecturers willing to undertake researches for the benefit of the state and Nigeria.